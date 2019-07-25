Robert E. Burkes passed from this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. He was 79 years old.
Mr. Burkes was a member and deacon of Lebanon Baptist Church. He loved his family and church family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Elma Burkes; brother Steve Burkes; and sister-in-law Martha Burkes.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years June Burkes; son Eric Burkes; granddaughter Hannah Burkes; brother Tommy (Jeanelle) Burkes; sisters Mary (Buddy) Holifield and Marti (Walter) Spaulding; and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
His work history included Dixie Electric, Howard Industries, Masonite Lumber Division and he was a cattle and poultry farmer for many years.
He served in the Air Force for four years.
Funeral services will be at Lebanon Baptist Church on Saturday, July 27. The body will be placed in the church for visitation from 9- 11 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery. Rev. Ken Riley, pastor, and Rev. Harold Floyd will officiate.
Pallbearers will be men of Lebanon Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Rueben Bryant and Robert Pope.
Memory Chapel will be in charge of the arrangements.
