Robert E. McDuffie Sr.

Robert Evan McDuffie Sr. of Moselle, was a devoted husband to his wife Sylvia of over 50 years at her passing, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. He departed this life on Monday, April, 24, 2023. Robert was born on March 24, 1939, in Moselle to Joseph Franklin McDuffie and Mildred Myrtle Windham McDuffie. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
He is survived by a sister-in-law Judy Street of Brandon; his three children, Robert E. “Bobby” McDuffie Jr. (Carol) of Ocean Springs, Michael S. McDuffie of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jon Christopher (Chris) McDuffie of Moselle; four grandchildren, Rachel and Joseph McDuffie (Bobby), Christina McDuffie (Walker) and Kirkland McDuffie (Chris); two great-grandchildren Amelia Kate and Cecilia Faye Lindley (Christina); nephew Alex Street, his wife Amanda and their children Carter and Alex Ann; and niece Miranda Suddut, her husband Dylan and their son Van Walker Sudduth.
Robert attended Moselle High School, the University of Southern Mississippi and served in the Mississippi National Guard. He was a longtime member of Moselle United Methodist Church, celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary there. He was currently a member of Leeville Baptist Church in Petal. During his retirement years he enjoyed traveling with his wife, camping, hunting, fishing, cooking and enjoyed spending time with his family.
The family says a special thanks to his caretakers Shirley Dickinson and her mother Kady for taking such good care of him and us in his last days. A special thanks also to his Enhabit Hospice nurse Susan Shannon for the excellent care she provided, and to Julian Davis, his Enhabit chaplain.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 28, from 2-3 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle. A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m., followed by interment in Moselle Memorial Cemetery.
