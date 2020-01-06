Robert Earl Bolton, 82, of Ellisville died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1937 in New Orleans.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother James Walker will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert was a member and deacon of West Heights Baptist Church in Louisiana. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a guard at the White House for President Eisenhower.
He was preceded in death by his father Nalda Gilmore; mother Vadean Gilmore; brothers Bill Bolton and Buddy Gilmore; and sister Joyce Bolton.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Sylvia Bolton; daughters Donnis Sue Bolton and Charlotte Tisdale (Shane); sons Mark Bolton (Melissa), John Bolton and David Bolton (Karen); 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters Nelda Roland, Libby Gates (Mike), Stella Ruth Potter and Hazel Faye Endsley; brother Wade Edward Bolton; special niece Lynda Bayles; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jack Sanders, Michael Bolton, Blake Bolton, John Codie Bolton, Colby Shane Tisdale, Robert Whatley, Josh Beech and Jake Bolton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Mann.
