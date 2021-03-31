Ezekiel 33:30-33
30 Also, thou son of man, the children of thy people still are talking against thee by the walls and in the doors of the houses, and speak one to another, every one to his brother, saying, Come, I pray you, and hear what is the word that cometh forth from the Lord.
31 And they come unto thee as the people cometh, and they sit before thee as my people, and they hear thy words, but they will not do them: for with their mouth they shew much love, but their heart goeth after their covetousness.
32 And, lo, thou art unto them as a very lovely song of one that hath a pleasant voice, and can play well on an instrument: for they hear thy words, but they do them not.
33 And when this cometh to pass, (lo, it will come,) then shall they know that a prophet hath been among them.
•
TYLER, Texas — On Monday, March 23, 2021, Robert Earl Sullivan, beloved brother and father of nine children, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home in Tyler, Texas. He is survived by eight of his children, 24 grandchildren and two siblings. Although a private man, he was never private about his love for God. He openly shared his wisdom of God and scriptures to anyone who was open to receiving the word of God. Robert will be remembered by his family as a man after God’s own heart. He lived his life in the pursuit of God, so that his soul may return to the father after his worldly body perished. His wisdom, musical talent, humor and love will be forever missed by his family, until they are reunited in the kingdom of heaven.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, March 31, at noon with visitation beginning prior to the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens.
To sign the online guestbook visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
