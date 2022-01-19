Robert Gardiner Hynson of Laurel died on Dec. 21, 2021 in Big Sky, Mont., of undetermined causes.
Mr. Hynson was born on May 15, 1945, to Jane Rogers Hynson and Robert Clendening Hynson in Laurel. He was educated at St. John's Day School, The Choate School in Wallingford, Conn., and The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. At Sewanee, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta, the Visiting Committee, the Capital Campaign and the Board of Trustees.
He served with the United States Army in South Vietnam as a member of the America! Division, 198th. Light Infantry Brigade, 5114 Artillery and was awarded a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service and an Army Commendation medal for Valor. He completed his service in Fort Hood, Texas, in the Second Armored Division. He was a Life Member of the America! Division Veterans Association.
On his return, he worked as director and officer with his family's companies and founded Tallahoma Companies for oil and gas properties, real estate and construction.
Dedicated to community service, he worked with many organizations. Of special note are St. John's Day School as trustee, St. John's Episcopal Church as junior warden, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art as chairman of the Finance Committee and chairman of the Board and The University of Alabama Comprehensive Cancer Center as member of the Advisory Board.
Of his broad interests ranging from food and wine to military history and sports, first among them was travel. He was an inveterate traveler, always learning and making many friends around the world.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lessley Oliver Hynson.
He is survived by his son Robert Clendening Hynson II; and grandchildren Madeline Davey Gardiner Hynson and Silas Snow Hynson, both of Big Sky, Mont.
A memorial service will take place in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lauren Rogers Museum of Art (565 North 5th. Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440); The University of the South (Sewanee, TN 37383); O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB (1824 6th. Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233), or a charity of choice.
