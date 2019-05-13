Robert (Bob) Gleason Rayburn Jr. went to his heavenly home on May 11, 2019.
He leaves his wife Margaret, his sweetheart of 73 years; children Sharon Boteler, Rick (Toy) and Julie (Webb) Evans Hatten. He also leaves four grandchildren, Nathan Boteler and Joshua (Ashley) Boteler, Tyler (Amy) Evans and Megan Rynn Evans; and six great-grandchildren.
He was born in Flushing, Mich., on Sept. 16, 1924. He was living in Ridgeland, but had lived in Laurel for 33 years prior to living in Jackson for more than 20 years. He was a World War II veteran, serving in Korea. He retired from Reagan Equipment company in 1989, the same year their beloved youngest son Dan passed away. He was a devout Christian, a loving husband and father and devoted grandfather.
He was a longtime member of both Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jackson and First Baptist Church Laurel, where he sang tenor in the choir and served as a deacon. He enjoyed golf, his grandchildren and, most especially, entertaining people with his jokes. His love of chocolate was legendary. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 13 at First Baptist Church of Laurel at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9. Interment will be in Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson at 3 p.m. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Boteler, Nathan Boteler, Tyler Evans, Richard Rayburn, Dee Dosher Jr. and Webb Hatten.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.