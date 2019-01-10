Robert Glenn “Bobby” Cubley Sr., 65, of Sandersville passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Services will be at Memory Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday with interment to follow at Sharon Cemetery. Brother Matt Olsen will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Cubley of York, S.C., and mother Ann Sullivan of Laurel.
He is survived by his daughter Cathy Watts (Jamey) of Laurel; son Robby Cubley (Jessica) of Haughton, La.; grandchildren Ashleigh Terry (Josh), Ashley Watts of Jacksonville, N.C., Katie Watts of Laurel, Hunter and Hayden Cubley of Haughton, La.; and two great-grandchildren Emma and Caliber Terry of Jacksonville, N.C.He is also survived by sisters Faye Boheler (Jim) of York, S.C., Linda Taylor (Jim) of Arizona, Theressa Wilson (Frances) of Louisiana, Sherry Daniels of Wisconsin and Sandy Williamson (Ronnie) of Ellisville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, where he was involved with the security team.
Bobby had many friends and family who loved him and will miss him.
Pallbearers will be Alan Hinton, David Hudson, Anthony Thompkins, David Whitner, Brad Brewer and Larry Welborn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the account set up at First State Bank, “Cubley Account.”
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
