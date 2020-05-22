Robert Hand Stanley Sr., born on Jan. 16, 1934, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 86 at H C Watkins Hospital in Quitman.
Mr. Stanley was employed in the oilfield prior to retirement and enjoyed tinkering with things. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Heidelberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tobe Stanley and Louise Nored Stanley; wife Avis Stanley; and a host of brothers and sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Stanley Jr. (Rita) and Joe Stanley; two daughters, Katherine Trimble (David) and Gail Carter (Roy); sister Lois Walker; grandchildren Justin Mars, Ashley Johnson, Toni Trimble, Derick Trimble, Brandi Carter, Sam Carter, Kelsie Stanley and Isaac Stanley; and great-grandchildren Gavin Wilson, Justice Wilson, Katie Trimble and Kacie Trimble.
Services will be at a later date.
To sign the online register book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
