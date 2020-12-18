Robert J. "Bob" Thomas, 93, of Laurel died early on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born on Dec. 7, 1927, in Jenner Township, Pa. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Sandersville. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Sallie Rustin will perform one of Bob’s favorite songs, “One Day At a Time.” Navy Honor Guard will perform the Military Funeral Honors. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Bob proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy in November 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he was assigned to U.S.S. Ellyson No. 19, a mine sweeper, as Seaman First Class. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1947, after having been awarded the World War II Victory Medal on Aug.1, 1947. Bob loved God and his country. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Bob worked in the coal mines of Pennsylvania. The following 27 years, he drove long-haul for Cooper-Jarrett, where he retired. Upon his retirement, he moved to Florida where he operated various heavy machinery, and then moved to Mississippi, where he continued to work in various jobs until he was 90 years of age. He loved driving tour buses for Cedar Hill, Express and Knight Coaches. Also, he worked for R&J Construction and Walters Construction, operating heavy equipment. He also enjoyed driving new vehicles from plants to customers for Burroughs Diesel. Bob is survived by his wife Margaret Rankin-Thomas; son Terry Thomas (Avis) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and brother Paul Thomas of Somerset, Pa. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother Don Thomas.Pallbearers will be grandson William Allbrook, Brad Payne, Ben Coker, Mark Lyon, Chad Parker and Tony Brownlee. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Coker, Iley Joe Payne and Mason Lyon.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Florence Congregational Methodist Church, 39 McFarland Road, Sandersville, MS 39477.
