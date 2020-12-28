Robert James Bullock Sr.

Brother Bob was a member of Temple Baptist Church, where he served as pastor for 36 years. He was a loving father and spouse, and he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy and served active sea duty in the Korean War. After returning from war, Bob worked at Masonite and surrendered to the ministry in 1960. He also was a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service for many years.
Bob loved his wife, family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as visiting with members of the community.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Sumrall) Bullock; parents William Bergen Bullock and Suda Samantha (Graham) Bullock; and his brothers Neil Bullock and John Bullock.
Survivors include his children Robert (Suzi) James Bullock Jr. and Susanne (Greg) Bullock Stenzel; grandchildren Bobby (Sara) Bullock, Katie (Hans) Wolf, Becky (Layne) Collins, Betsy (Blake) Powell, Mollie Stenzel and Annie Stenzel; great-grandchildren Caroline, Jonah, Oliver, Sawyer, Evelyn, Blakely, Charlie, Anna Clayton and Brinley; brothers-in-law Charles Clayton (Mildred) Sumrall and Thomas Edward (Elaine) Sumrall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Ellisville Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 10-10:30 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at 11 at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel.
Ellisville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
