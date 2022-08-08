Robert John Polson

Robert John “Spider” Polson passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel with his sons at his side. He was born in Laurel on Feb. 19, 1925, and was 97 years of age.
Robert was a good and faithful servant to God and his family. He was a lifelong member of West Laurel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He had an infectious personality and was a positive influence on so many people during his lifetime and was well respected and dearly loved.
Robert was employed with Masonite Corporation and retired after 40 years. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy (1943-45) and US Navy Reserves (1948-76). He served aboard the USS LCI(L)-41, USS LST-174 and received many honors for his service to include a Presidential Unit Citation, American Theater Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He retired from military service in 1976 as a chief hull maintenance technician (HTC).
Robert was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post 11 and is a member of the Elite Group 40/8, 11/05 Voiture Locale No. 297 of Laurel.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Tommie Nell Polson; his son James Ray Polson; his parents John and Isabelle Polson; and 14 siblings.
He is survived by his sons John Thomas Polson and David Polson (Donna); granddaughter Danielle Jozette Polson (Jo Ann); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time. Rev. Steve Jackson of West Laurel Baptist Church will officiate and Jimmy Knight will provide the music. A graveside service will immediately follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery
Pallbearers will be David Polson, Charles “Charlie” Bryant, Buddy Blackmon, Danny Byrd, Mark Munn, Doug Boler and Ronnie Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Stan Polson, Stewart Foley and deacons of West Laurel Baptist Church
Special thank you to the following for the care and support of Mr. Polson: Christian Food Mission, Dr. Julie Ford (VA Clinic - Hattiesburg), Anita Boose (Comfort Care), Erin and the team at Amedisys Home Health and the ICU staff of SCRMC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.