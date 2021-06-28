Robert K. McCraw, 73, of Soso passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born Wednesday, Jan. 23, 1948 in California.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellisville Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Brother Joey Miller will officiate.
Mr. McCraw was preceded in death by his parents R.S McCraw and Helen Parish; son Michael McCraw; and brother Gerald McCraw.
Survivors include his children Edward McCraw (Shelly), Jason McCraw (Maria), Kimberly Sylvester (Wyatt) and Rebekah Carter (Kenny); siblings Ruby, Frances and Wesley; 27 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.