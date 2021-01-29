Robert L. "Buddy" Smith, 82, of Laurel died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born Monday, Dec. 26, 1938, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 31, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2. Burial to follow in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Jay Smith will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Buddy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and wading the creek. He loved spending time with his family and was a member of Crosspoint Community Church. Buddy was a simple man who also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sim and Mary Etta Smith; two brothers, Sim Smith Jr. and J.D. Smith; sister Mary Hilbun; son-in-law James "Jimmy" Hamilton; and four grandchildren, Charlie Harvison, Ethan Smith, Eva James Smith and Izzy Raine Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Barbara Smith; five children, Ralph Smith (Felecia), Robin Harvison (Bobby), Robert Smith Jr. (Brandi), Danny Smith (Tiffany) and Suzanne Smith; 14 grandchildren, Jeremy Hamilton, Justin Smith, Kyle Harvison, Jimmy Hamilton, Zaniel Smith, Karlee Smith, Jake Smith, Bentley Bellville, Asher Smith, Knox Smith, Stella Smith, Gia Smith, Livie Smith and Brody Crowder; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Smith and Henry "Shorty" Smith; and sister Patricia Williamson.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hamilton, Justin Smith, Jimmy Hamilton, Zaniel Smith, Jake Smith and Kevin Crowder.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brody Crowder, Bentley Bellville, Asher Smith and Knox Smith.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.