Robert Lavon Seals, 55, of Laurel died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Oct. 29, 1964, in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 10 .m. at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Ken Riley and Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
While in the military, he had the opportunity to live in Alaska, Scotland and Florida before moving back home to be with family. He loved his family and spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lamar and Joyce Ann Seals; grandparents G. C. Seals and Allie Mae Seals, and Gatha L. and Juanita Wade.
Survivors include his sister Pam McDonnieal (Jeffrey); nephews Todd McDonnieal (Brooke) and Wes McDonnieal (Ashton); great-nieces Hensley and Hadalee McDonnieal; great-nephew Parker McDonnieal; and a host of family and friends.
