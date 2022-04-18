Robert “Sonny” Lee Stevens, 82, went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2022 while at his home in Huntsville, Ala.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 58 years Barbara Williams Stevens; his adoring daughters and sons-in-law Tracey and Matt Gibson of Huntsville, Danica and Jeff Massey of Little Rock, Ark., and Heather and Bobby Neil of Atlanta. Sonny leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Amber Gibson, Mathey Gibson, Annsley Gibson, Taylor Massey, Allie Massey, Stevens Massey, Hunter Neil his wife Katelyn, and Autumn Neil.
Preceding him in death were his parents Forrest and Mary Lee Stevens of Laurel, and his mother-in-law Mildred Williams of Grenada.
Sonny graduated with a B.S. degree in mathematics from the University of Southern Mississippi. He moved to Huntsville and began his NASA career in 1961 and was affectionately known as “Bob” by his co-workers. He worked on Spacelab, Saturn, Apollo, Gemini, SSME, Space Station and multiple other MSFC projects. Following a 40-year career, he retired on the Avionics Director’s Staff as chief of the Software and Simulation Division.
Sonny married the love of his life Barbara Joyce Williams in 1963. They raised three daughters. Sonny was a faithful and longtime member of Whitesburg Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years and served in missions. He loved sports, traveling, was an avid fan of the University of Southern Mississippi and was a past president of the alumni association.
More than anything else in the world, Sonny loved the Lord, his wife and his family. He was the most humble and kind man we have ever known. He believed actions speak louder than words, and he left a legacy of faith that will touch others for generations to come.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, at Whitesburg Baptist Church, South Campus - Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow with Dr. Jimmy E. Jackson officiating. Burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. in Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Sandersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Sonny’s name can be made to Whitesburg Baptist Church for Converge Ministries in care of Taylor and Marci James so that the power of God’s saving grace through Christ is evident over all the earth.
