Robert "Bob" Lockhart, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Bob served in the Army from 1962-67. He was an electrician at Georgia Pacific in Taylorsville and retired in 2006. He was a kind, soft-spoken, gentle man who had a way of making everyone feel calm and safe. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was well-loved and will be missed my many.
Bob was a member of Florence Congregational Methodist Church in Heidelberg.
He was preceded in death by his father L.C. Lockhart; his mother Katherine Hill; and his sister Joan Leonard.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Walters Lockhart of Laurel; daughter Teresa (Erick) and grandson Dane Swanberg, all of Enterprise, Ala.; sisters Pat Padgett of Jackson and Jeannie (Jerry) Richie of Longview, Texas; brothers Jeffery (Margaret) Lockhart of Winona, Minn., Jimmy (Edie) Lockhart, and Jonathan Lockhart of Longview; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Stevens, Tim Anderson, Erick Swanberg and Dane Swanberg. Honorary pallbearer will be George Leggett.
Graveside viewing is at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 on Monday, Feb. 1, at Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Family and friends are welcome, must wear masks and maintain six-feet social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Florence Congregational Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2506, Laurel, MS 39440.
