After a valiant battle against cancer, Robert M. Stone Sr. peacefully passed away on Sept. 2, 2022.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lowery Stone on Sept. 5, 1937, he was a lifelong resident of Laurel and Jones County aside from short stays in Natchez and Morgan City, La. A favorite uncle, L.D. Morgan, baptized him into the Christian faith in Pasadena, Texas, in 1947. He was a member of the 1955 graduating class of Jones County Agricultural High School and maintained many friendships with those classmates until his death. A favorite memory he loved to share was his participation as a cheerleader when his team traveled to Pasadena, Calif., to compete in the 1955 Junior Rose Bowl, a historic occasion. Late in 1955, he began Naval Reserve Training and amused many with tales from this experience.
In 1956, he wed Barbara Ellen Smith, also of Laurel, and shared almost 66 years of marriage, raising three children in Laurel as he built a career in the oil and gas industry. More than 70 years in the industry, he proved his grit and tenacity, staying the course through market volatility and many other challenges. Along the way, he mentored and inspired scores of young men with his depth of knowledge and determination to tackle and finish a job properly. Even in his last months of life, he was being sought for his advice and expertise.
As much as he loved his work, his greatest joy was the privilege of having a large and tight-knit extended family. He was never happier than when all 100-plus Stones were convened for an annual reunion, now a 50-year tradition. An expert marksman, an avid boater and fisherman, an enthusiastic bird hunter and even a competent golfer and tennis player, he took the time to teach his children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews the finer points of these disciplines. He was also gifted with a lovely singing voice and enjoyed regaling anyone with the occasional tune, sometimes with the right lyrics, and sometimes with even better ones! He was also a Patriot Life Member of the National Rifle Association and a 32nd degree Mason.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Barbara “Bobbie” Stone and son Robert M. Stone Jr. (Carolyn), all of Laurel; daughter Alison Stone Moyers (Paul) of Oxford; daughter-in-law Darlene H. Stone of Pensacola; grandchildren Morgan Stone Samuels (Aaron) of Jackson, Stephanie Stone Lott (Clay) of Sumrall, Eric Thomas Stone (Lauren), Laura Elizabeth Stone, Olivia Rose Ellen Stone, all of Pensacola, Meredith Ellen Moyers of New York City, Alexander Mathis Moyers of Oxford and step-granddaughter Leslie Campbell (Geoffrey) of Canton, Ga.; eight great-grandchildren; his sister Evelyn Ann Stone McCarty of Pascagoula; his sister-in-law Verna Riley Stone of Laurel; and a host of wonderful cousins scattered from New Mexico to Florida.
Preceding him in death were his beloved son James Gregory Stone of Pensacola; his dear brother James Larry Stone of Laurel; and his cherished brother-in-law Jolly P. McCarty of Pascagoula.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews Eric Stone, Alex Moyers, Jeff Blackledge, Andy Stone, Lance McCarty and Landon McCarty. Honorary pallbearers will be those known affectionately as “his men,” the loyal employees of Oilfield Service and Supply Company.
In Robert’s memory, donations to the charity of your choice may be considered.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. All will take place at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Burial will follow the service in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.