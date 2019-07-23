Robert Michael Holifield

Robert Michael “Mike” Holifield, 70, of Laurel passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence after a fierce battle with cancer. He was born Monday, April 25, 1949 in Laurel.
Mr. Holifield graduated from West Jones High School in 1967 and attended Jones Junior College, where he obtained his associate’s degree. Mike was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War during which he received three bronze stars and numerous medals. He served 21 years in the Army and retired at the rank of master sergeant.
Mike retired from Laurel Machine and Foundry in 2016.
He is survived by his mother Jessie Mable Holifield; brother Larry Holifield; sister Diane Holifield Morris; wife Evelyn Johnson Holifield; three children, Stephen (Amie) Holifield, Jennifer (Farrell) West and Adam (Kristy) Holifield; three stepchildren, Kim (Timmy) Hammonds, Kevin Johnson and Kody (Cassie) Johnson; 15 grandchildren, Laurel (Dylan) Ishee, Austin (Abby) West, Jessie Hammonds, Kaitlin West, Savannah Holifield, Alexis Parker, Elizabeth Jones, Gracie Hammonds, Seth Holifield, Owen Hammonds, Brenley Allen, McKenley Allen, Mckenna Parker, Kade Holifield and Ellie Kate Hammonds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Grover Holifield; brother Morris Holifield; and sister Jeannette Hicks.
A loving father, husband and “Poppy,” Mike was also a talented carpenter, insightful mechanic, and natural born leader. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, beautifying his home and cracking jokes. Mike was passionate about serving God, his family and his country.
Mike was a member of Phalti Baptist Church, Worshipful Master of Union Masonic Lodge No. 415 in Soso, Hamasa Shriner, and Grand York Rite Bodies of Mississippi, Chapter 5.
A memorial service will be Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. at Phalti Baptist Church in Pachuta. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with the family at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton on Monday. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
