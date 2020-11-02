Robert N. French Sr. passed from this life on Oct. 29, 2020 at age 85.
Bob’s life’s passion was firefighting. He joined Earleigh Heights VFC at age 16 and eventually became chief. The highlight for him was driving the truck! After service as a firefighter with the U.S. Air Force, he completed his college education in fire engineering, and went on to become fire prevention chief at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he worked until retirement. Bob’s other passion was trains, whether riding the rails or running his Lionel set.
Bob was born on Nov. 8, 1934. He lived in Maryland until 1999, retired to travel the U.S. in an RV with his wife Chris and eventually settled in Laurel. Bob and Chris were married on Dec. 3, 1955.
He is survived by wife Christine (Harmon); daughter Luann (Joel) Albright; daughter-in-law Judith; and grandchildren Josh and Autumn French and Elliott and Sophie Albright.
He was preceded in death by son Robert French Jr.; parents Lillie (Mitzel) and George French; and siblings George, Lois (McFadden) and Bruce.
A private family service will be conducted.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of handling arrangements.
