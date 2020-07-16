Robert N. Watts, 73, of Ellisville passed away on July 7, 2020.
Mr. Watts was employed with Ellisville State School in the maintenance department.
He was born Nov. 5, 1946 to Clifton Eugene Watts and Wilma Eubera Smith Watts, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Perry Watts of Ellisville; son Larry Nelson of Laurel; daughters Myla Watts of Laurel, Amanda Cromwell of Ellisville, Nikki Watts of Ellisville and Amber Watts of Moselle; one brother, Merlin Eugene Watts (Beth) of Nashville, Tenn.; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.