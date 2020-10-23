Bobby McCurley, beloved husband of Cherie Diane (Knight) McCurley, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) at his home in Laurel.
Mr. McCurley is remembered locally as a Corvette and racing enthusiast, as well as a gun collector and marksman. His life of public service included as police officer in both Soso and Laurel police departments, police chief in Madison, Ala., and, most recently, chief of security and surveillance at Bok Homa Casino.
He is survived by his wife Cherie Diane Knight McCurley; and four children, Stephen Chad Oberhousen (Mellisa) of Franklin Tenn., Robert Donovan McCurley (Varina) of Ellisville, and Peyton and Myla McCurley of Athens, Ala. His grandchildren include Jordan and Samuel Oberhousen of Franklin, Tenn., and Piper McCurley of Ellisville. He will be sorely missed by brother Parker McCurley (Claudia) of Laurel; and two sisters, Ann Morris (Bobby) of Laurel and Barbara Sharp of Meridian.
His beloved mother Daisy Bankston McCurley and father Glen McCurley preceded him in death.
Arrangements have been made at Memory Chapel in Laurel for viewing on Monday from 1-1:30 p.m. with graveside service and interment at Lake Park Hills Cemetery to follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Troy Rainer will officiate with Jim Knight, Carroll Johnson, Jonathan Strickler, Tracey Patrick, Stephen Oberhousen and Donovan McCurley serving as pallbearers.
Special thanks are expressed to his ever-present and loving sister-in-law Trish Knight, Forrest General Home Hospice, Dr. Paula Warren and Rebecca of Hattiesburg Clinic Neurology and the National Parkinson’s Foundation.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
