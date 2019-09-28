Robert Ray McDonald Jr., 57, of Laurel passed away on Sept. 26, 2019.
Visitation and the funeral were Saturday at Memory Chapel followed by the burial at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Donnie Parker officiated.
Mr. McDonald was an avid coon hunter who loved to cook and eat. He was full of personality and had a great love for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his heart of gold. He will be missed by a plethora of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Debbie McDonald; and parents Robert and Sybil Thatch McDonald.
He is survived by his three daughters, Courtney Phillips, Holly Middleton and Mandy Williamson, all of Laurel; two brothers, Gooey McDonald (Jessica) of Sandersville and Rickey McDonald of Laurel; one sister, Regina Walters of Hattiesburg; grandsons Caleb, Jacob, Brice and Robert Sage; granddaughters Caitlin and Caroline; adopted brother Dewayne “Big M” Schlette; special friend Ella Husband; his own personal physician Amber West; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Peewee Middleton, Ethan Culpepper, Zachary Culpepper, Dewayne Schlette, Keith Porter, Jake McDonald, Justin Parker, and Jerrel Dobbs. Honorary pallbearers were Coty McDonald and Jeremiah Phillips.
