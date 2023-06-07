Robert Tyrus Rushton, born May 2, 1943 in Laurel, passed away on June 5, 2023.
Robert was a graduate of Myrick High School and Jones County Junior College. He was a U.S. Navy sonar technician and senior chief for 22 years. He served his country willingly and with honor.
He was preceded in death by his father John Jackson Rushton; mother Nettie Chancellor Lang; brother John Ernest Rushton; and son John Robert Rushton.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Linda Rushton; son Robert Lee Rushton (Leisa); daughter Tracy Arnold (Steve); daughter Deborah Smith (Mark Dwayne); daughter Kimberly Smith; son Mark Jason Smith (Cassandra); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his former wife of 12 years Greer Rushton.
He was a member of the Laurel Seventh Day Adventist Church. He loved to visit all churches for singing and praise. He loved his Lord and Savior and his family. He also loved sweets. Robert worked at various locations as a security guard, as well as a long-haul truck driver, his favorite being with the Promise Keepers.
Services will be at Antioch United Methodist Church on Lower Myrick Road in Laurel on Saturday, June 10. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Glenn Freeman will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Smith, Mason Smith, Will Moore, Robert Lee Rushton, Hunter Pugh and Preston Tucker. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Arnold and Donnie Hutto.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to a local charity of your choice.
