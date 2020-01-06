Robert Vondell Bankston, 78, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 4, 2020.
Mr. Bankston was a member of Christian Life Church in the Glade Community. He started his career at Frank-Gardner Hardware. He also worked for Freeman Hardware and Pioneer Supply. Operating his own hardware store, Mr. Bankston was a guru when it came to hardware. If anyone ever had a question about hardware, they would always call Vondell. He was a skilled carpenter, a jack of all trades. He was also an avid animal lover.
Mr. Bankston was preceded in death by his wife Pansy Bankston; parents John Martin Bankston and Daryl Boutwell Bankston; brothers Edward, JD, James R. “Pete” and Jack Bankston; and sister Myrtle Rose.
Left to cherish his memory include his son Tom Bankston (Rebecca) of Laurel; brother Frank “Shorty” Bankston (Ottie) of Laurel; sister Voncile Cheek (Sonny) of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Goodhope Baptist Church Cemetery in the Landrum Community. Brother Rayburn Huff will officiate.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Life Baptist Church.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
