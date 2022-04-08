Robert W. Sanders, 76, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Friday, January 4, 1946 in Jones County, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, Mississippi. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the Burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery. Bro. Danny Stringer will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
Bobby retired from Masonite after 32 years. He loved building race motors and racing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bobby was a member of the Masonic Lodge 214.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert V. and Ruby Sanders.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Karen Coker Sanders, son, Robert W. Sanders II (Lisa), daughter, Lesley Sanders-Wood (Eric), step-son, Joel Touchstone (Christl), step-daughter, Crystal Lenox (Robb), grandchildren, Matthew Sanders, Will Sanders, Wyatt Wood, Campbell Wood, Blake Touchstone, Natalie Touchstone, Lydia Touchstone, Anna Smith, Ashlynn Smith, Brandon Lenox, sister, Arlene Steves, brother, Brian Sanders and a host of nieces and nephews.
