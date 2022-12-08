Robert William Grayson Sr., 76, passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He was Born May 22, 1946, to his loving parents Robert “Lacy” Grayson and Vallie K. Grayson.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Revs. Jimmy Hood and David Grayson will officiate the service.
Robert was a proud Navy veteran. He bravely and selflessly served in the Vietnam War.
Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years Cynthia Grayson; his children Teresa Grayson Sims (Clint), Robby Grayson, Oneter Ryan Sims (Mitch), Billy Ryan and Sandra Ryan; his grandchildren Tyler Sims (Sayuri), Ethan Sims, Vallie Sims, Lakyn Gibson (Cameron), Lindsey Sims, Jacqueline Ryan, Presley Ryan, Kane Reed, Kass Bell, Devin Kelly, Noah Kelly, Dylan Kelly, Nicolas Kelly and Zackary Kelly; his great-grandchildren Maya Sims, Koto Sims and Khloi Pitts; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert “Lacy” Grayson and Vallie K Grayson; his brothers Rex Grayson and Charles Grayson; and sisters-in-laws Resa Nell Grayson and Lanell Grayson.
Robert was a loving husband and father, but “Pawpaw” was his favorite title. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and will live on in the hearts of his family, friends and all who love him.
“In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no else can fill.”
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Tyler Sims, Ethan Sims, Devin Kelly, Dylan Kelly, Nicolas Kelly, Zackary Kelly, Noah Kelly and Kass Bell.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
