Robin Ann Bice, 57, of Hebron died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in Ellisville. She was born Sunday, Sept. 23, 1962 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home and burial will be in Forrest Memorial Gardens. Brother Justin Holifield will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Robin was a dedicated mother and Mammaw who loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, including all the others who referred to her as Mom. She spent more than half her life in advertising with the Laurel Leader-Call. She enjoyed spending her weekends at the river or at the ballfields. Her family is comforted in knowing that she is reunited with her beloved husband Brian.
She was preceded in death by her husband Brian Bice; parents C.E. and Viola Easterling; and brother Terry Easterling.
Survivors include her son Tony Bice (Ashley); daughter Lakyn Prince (Colby); grandchildren Paisley Bice and KJ and Bradley Prince; sister Rita Hall (Fred); brother Dale Easterling (Patrice); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James Easterling, Ben Easterling, Jim Marshall, Marc Herrington, Donnie Addy and Nathan Sumrall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Hall, Ken Dupre and Ray Pickering.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
