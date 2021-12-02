Robin Rochelle Scott, born Sept. 25, 1966, passed from this life on Dec. 1, 2021 at the age of 55.
She was preceded in death by her father Max Ray Scott and mother Janice Janell Scott of Laurel; maternal grandparents John W. Kirby and Jeffie Kirby of Laurel; and paternal grandparents Eddie Scott and Edna Scott of Sylvarena.
Her survivors include her husband Danny Oswalt; her son Scott Pegram, his wife Casey and granddaughter Raelynn Max Pegram; and her daughter Christian Hancock, her husband Dalton Hancock and grandson Blaise Hancock. She is also survived by sister Kowana Moore and her husband Wesley Moore of Moselle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Myrick Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.