Rodney Graham Wade, 76, of the Centerville Community died June 1, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Rich Gray will officiate.
Mr. Wade was a longtime employee at Beard's Feed Store, later retiring from Magnolia Farm and Home. He loved his family very much. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved being outdoors working on his land and tending to cows.
He was a member of Centerville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Ada Wade; brothers Ray T. Wade and Ransell Wade; and one sister, Resa Nell Grayson.
He is survived by his wife Billie S. Wade; two daughters, Lisa Wade Gray (Dennis) and Tori Wade Robinson (Justin), all the Centerville Community; three grandchildren, Katie Herrington, Addison Robinson and Jackson Robinson; one great-grandson, Connor Herrington; two brothers, Robert Earl Wade (Judy) of Laurel and Reon Wade (Judy) of Stringer; two sisters-in-law, Judy Robbins of Webster, Fla., and Janie Wade of the Centerville Community; and one brother-in-law, Charles Grayson of the Centerville Community.
Pallbearers will be Brian Wade, Brent Wade, Gregory Grayson, Derek Wade, Randy Gray and Brandon Redmon. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Earl Wade, Reon Wade and Charles Grayson. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
