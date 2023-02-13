Rodney Wayne Cockerham passed away on Feb. 12, 2023 at the age of 74 surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Rodney was born on Sept. 26, 1948, in Bogalusa, La. He was preceded in death by his parents Albin Valentine “A.V.” Cockerham and Gretchen Morrison Cockerham; and his brother Roy William (Chip) Cockerham.
Rodney is survived by his wife Sherry Josey Cockerham; his daughters Laura Cockerham Buisson (Benjamin) and Jenny Cockerham Yarbrough (Lowry); his four grandchildren, Lillie Mae Yarbrough, Vivi Leigh Yarbrough, Blaire Whatley Buisson and Beau William Buisson; and nephew William Shane Cockerham (Abby).
Rodney was a resident of Laurel and a longtime member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing with friends and spending time with his family. Rodney graduated from Northeast Jones High School and then attended the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in business. He finished his education at Louisiana State University School of Banking. His career in banking brought many opportunities with Laurel Federal Savings and Loan, First Federal of Andalusia, Ala., and Commercial National Bank (now Trustmark). The greatest milestone of his career was founding The Bank of Jones County and serving as CEO until its merger with First State Bank.
Arrangements include a visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Dr. Randy Turner, and a graveside service at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Bynum, Billy Horne, Jon Howard, Billy Sumrall, Tony Thaxton and Wayne Traylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Clark, Joe Sanderson and the men of Tom Blake’s FBC Sunday school class.
