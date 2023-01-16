Roger “Stuffy” Temple passed away peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center on Jan. 14, 2023. He was born on Sept. 7, 1936, to A.F. and Eunice Temple of Laurel.
Stuffy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Mary Haughton Temple of Mount Olive; his daughter Georgina (James) Hudson; his grandchildren Ryan (Leann) Craven, Megan Craven, Anna (Randy) Stroud, Sandi (Marcus) Raymond and Samantha Mozingo; as well as a host of great-grandchildren also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andy Temple and Eunice Lyons Temple; his daughters Rhonda Mozingo and Angelena Craven; his brother Garland Temple; and his sisters Janelle Temple, Hilma Edwards, Katherine Herrington, Edna Earle Lewis, Jewel Temple and Gwendolyn Powell.
A graveside service will be at Shady Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jerry East officiating. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Price Robinson, Randy Crocker, Jared Hill and John McDade.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
