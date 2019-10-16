Mr. Roger Terry Johnson, 67, of Laurel passed away at his residence on Oct. 10, 2019.
He loved to coach baseball, play golf with friends, deer hunt and go to the beach with family. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Maurene Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife Karla Johnson; sons Nicky (Summer) Johnson and Jacob (Brooke) Johnson; daughter Nan (Jason) Pritchard; grandchildren Layla Manley, Lyssa Manley, Parker Johnson, Penn Pritchard, Cole Pritchard and Sadie Johnson; sisters Gail Graves and Nelda Brown; and brother Leslie Johnson.
A graveside service will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.