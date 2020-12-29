Roger William Urbano, born April 25, 1935 to Mary and Fiorino Urbano in North Tonawanda, N.Y., died Dec. 26, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Carolyn Vick Urbano; daughters Pam (Dr. Craig) Brandner and Lisa (Jay) Tournillon, and son Roger (Adrianne) Urbano Jr., all of Slidell, La.; grandchildren Dr. Josh Brandner, Justin Brandner, Katie Rebouche, Chad Tournillon, Cody Tournillon, Brianne Stiede, Brandon Urbano and Olivia Urbano; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by stepdaughter Candy (Jon) Widener; stepson Brent (Pam) Davis; step-grandchildren Savannah Davis, Weston Widener, Anna Widener and Clayton Widener; sister Anna Paulak; and brothers Robert, Peter and Paul.
After successful high school years, Roger received a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee. He was a member of the 1956 football team that won the SEC championship and went to the Super Bowl.
After completing ROTC in college, he was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the Army and later was promoted to 1st lieutenant. Most of his career was spent with Sealand Corp. After retirement, he became an avid golfer. He and Carolyn enjoyed traveling and spending time in the mountains of North Carolina. They moved to Laurel five years ago from Diamondhead.
A family graveside service will take place.
