Roland M. Holmes, 74, of Soso died Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
A private memorial service will be at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roland and Katherine Holmes.
Survivors include his wife Leslie Holmes; son Donny Holmes; daughter Valorie Holmes; stepson Sean Lubin; nine grandchildren, Caleb Bowen, Kenny Holmes, Courtney Holmes, Amanda Hogg, Seth Bush, Emily Dooley, Quest Lubin, Baye Lubin and Schuyler McCartney; and four great grandchildren.
