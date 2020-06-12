Roland Neal Garrett passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, on June 10, 2020 at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 12, 1938, to Paul Roland Garrett and Opal Lois Whittenberg Garrett of Dallas.
Roland’s greatest joy was sharing love with his family and close friends; especially playing Pitch, the family card game that was passed down from his parents. His daughters and grandchildren had to learn to play and many weekends were spent in card competitions. He loved traveling to see our beautiful world and was an avid Saints fan from their beginning.
He was also a gifted pianist and talented in his craft of refinishing and restoration of pianos and antique furniture. He had an established business in New Orleans for more than 40 years, where he served as an expert in his field.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sheryl Lynn Garrett; brother Kenneth Garrett; and father and mother-in-law Frank Adams and Jewell Thorton Adams.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years Bobbie Adams, a Smith County native, of Houston; daughters Jeanine Garrett Perrin and grandson Dominic Roland Perrin of Houston and Karen Garrett Mondshine and husband Greg Mondshine of Houston; granddaughters Rachel Mondshine Guillotte, Jessica N. Mondshine, Madison L. Mondshine, Lauren A. Mondshine and Sarah D. Mondshine.
Visitation for Mr. Garrett will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Double Church in Raleigh. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the church with Rev. Donnie Cross officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Larry Webb, Doyle Webb, Robbie Sellers, Rudolph Craft, Greg Mondshine and Dominic R. Perrin.
