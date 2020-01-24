Rolunda Jones Maskew, 52, of Pachuta died Sunday at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. She was born on March 22, 1967, in Laureli.
Visitation was Jan. 13 and the funeral was Jan. 14. Burial was in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Eddie Edwards and Brother Ray Matthews officiated. Her best friend Amanda Jones sang "Amazing Grace." Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Rolunda Jones Maskew graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 1985. She attended Jones Junior College, where she was a member of Touch of Gold. She then graduated from William Carey University with her bachelor's and master's degree in elementary education. She furthered her education at Mississippi State University with a specialist's degree in educational administration and leadership. She was actively pursuing a doctoral degree in educational administration. Rolunda served on the board of Leadership Jones County. She was principal of Glade Elementary and Star Reach, and she was also an assistant principal at Moselle Elementary. Rolunda was a former adjunct professor at William Carey University, as well as a student teacher supervisor at Mississippi State University. She was an incredible educator and she adored her students and staff.
She was preceded in death by her father James Harold Jones; and twin sons Adam and Aaron Culpepper.
Survivors include her husband Daryl Maskew; her mother Peggy Gipson Jones; her sister Kim Jones Ewing (Timmy); her sons Kaleb (Brooke), Jerod (Dru) and Brock Culpepper; her stepchildren Brandon Maskew, Brittney Bankston (Colt) and Tiffany Fox (Michael). She was a beloved Gigi to her grandchildren River Culpepper and Andi Claire Culpepper, and step-grandchildren Aybre, Colbre and Bryndle Bankston, and Cayden and Rylee Fox. She was an aunt to Hannah and Andrew Ewing.
Pallbearers were Kaleb Culpepper, Jerod Culpepper, Brock Culpepper, Andrew Ewing, Blake Taylor and Corban Williams.
Rolunda was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and Gigi. As an organ donor, she donated a kidney to her mother. She was full of life and loved by many. She will be greatly missed.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.