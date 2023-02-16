Romeal Asmar

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and inventor Romeal “Buddy” Asmar passed away peacefully in Bothell, Wash., on Feb. 4, 2023. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Elaine Asmar. He was 87 years old.
Buddy was born in Laurel and raised in New Orleans. He graduated from Alcee Fortier High School in 1952. Buddy received his bachelor’s degree in math and physics from Southeastern Louisiana College and later received his master’s in nuclear physics from LSU.
Bud and Elaine were married on Aug. 8, 1959, in Algiers, New Orleans. The family relocated first to Concord, Calif., and then to Bellevue, Wash., in 1977.
Buddy was an inventor with a brilliant mind and holds eight patents under his name. Inventions include the velocity transducer and the analog mechanism used to re-key a lock. Other early inventions include a version of the pulse oximeter, one of the first pay-at-the-pump technologies for self-serve gasoline and a laser putter.
After retirement, Elaine and Bud enjoyed adventures with the Sammamish Good Samaritan RV Club.
Buddy enjoyed skiing, playing golf and fishing. He delighted in bringing the family to art fairs and cultural festivals. He was an incredible poker player and loved to play board games with friends and family. He had a passion for cars and even built his own kit car, famous in the neighborhood for its bright yellow color and Batmobile-esque body.
He was an avid fan of science fiction and fantasy movies and TV shows, but was not a fan of musicals. He once told his granddaughter what a good nap the play “Cats” had provided for him. He had a witty and quick sense of humor and a belly laugh like no other.
Buddy passed on a love of sci-fi, camping and attending cultural events to his kids and grandkids. He leaves a legacy of love, strength, dedication, intelligence, kindness and fantastic sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.
Buddy is survived by his four daughters, Karen Pierce, Jeanine Anderson, Laurie Carpenter and Suzanne Asmar DeGuilio; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandkids; and his siblings Penny Asmar, Annette Asmar Smith, Jeannette Burger, Frances Asmar Schwartz, Bo Asmar and Laila Asmar Folk.
Cedar Lawns Memorial Park & Funeral Home of Redmond, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Visit tributes.com/BuddyAsmar for more.
