Romie Ree Clinton, 93, of Taylorsville died Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her residence. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Williams M.B. Church in Taylorsville followed by burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be 1 p.m. until service time in the church. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
