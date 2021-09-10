Ronald Buren Jenkins, 76, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Sept. 8, 1945 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will follow at noon. Burial will be in Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Cleo Jenkins; and his son Richard Jenkins.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years Judy Jenkins; his sons Clayton Jenkins (Elisha) and Jimmie Jenkins; his daughters Rhonda Florez (Frank) and Kimberly Conover; his grandsons Chase Gatlin, Tyler Jenkins, Kamron McCraw, Joseph Harris, Gavin Florez, Gaiden Florez, Kyle Florez, Zaden Jenkins and Ethan Jenkins; his granddaughters Brittnee Foreman (Zach), Emma Phillips, Chloe Jenkins, Ivee Jenkins, Briannah Jenkins, Lillian Jenkins, Kaylee Knotts (Aaron), Danyelle Hinton, Breonna McDonald and Ashley Florez; his great-grandsons Arlo Foreman, Amos Foreman, Ian Gatlin, Logan Gatlin and Aiden Gatlin; his great-granddaughters Harlee Foreman, Della Foreman and Ollie Knotts; his brother Andy Jenkins; and his sisters, Ameria Jefcoats, Melba Buss (Jim) and Beth Thornton.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Wilson, Johnny Wilson, Tyler Jenkins, Kamron McCraw, Zach Foreman, Aaron Knotts and Frank Florez.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
