Ronald David McKinley died on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2019.
He worked in the grocery store business his entire life. He was a Christian.
Mr. McKinley was preceded in death by his mother and father Desie McCord McKinley and J. D. McKinley; and two brothers, Walter Welborn and Ira Chet Welborn.
He is survived by his sister Dorothy Parker and her husband Larry Parker; and his brother James Gary Henderson. He is also survived by his beloved dog and best friend Shotzi McKinley, whom he loved with all of his heart.
There will be a private celebration of his life.
