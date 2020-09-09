Ronald Dempsy Thomas of Laurel, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Mr. Thomas was employed at different jobs for 33 years. He was a Green Beret in the 20th Special Forces for eight years and, all together, in the National Guard for 22 years, where he retired and received the meritorious award. He was also an undergraduate at USM, had a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, and was a published poet.
Mr. Thomas was born in Tacoma, Wash., on Feb. 19, 1949 to Jack and Vera Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Karen Ann Thomas and son John D. Thomas of Laurel; one sister, Anita Walters (Don) of Heidelberg; two nephews, James Kittrel of Soso and Chad Knight of Laurel; and two nieces, Shannon Hall of Laurel and Vanessa Kittrel of Los Angeles.
A graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Lawn Haven Cemetery in Laurel.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
