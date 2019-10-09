Ronald E. “Ronnie” Smith, 71, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Walters J. Smith and Jenny Lind Ainsworth Smith; and his son Christopher Lane Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Sandra J. Smith; son and daughter-in-law Russell B. Smith (Elizabeth) of Tampa, Fla.; granddaughters Paige Hutto (Cole), Kimora Smith and Arya Smith; grandson Dalton B. Smith; great-grandson Clinton Hutto; one brother, Joseph C. Smith (Lydia) of New Mexico; one sister, Pamela P. Holm (Bill) of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronnie served in the United States Army, serving in Munich, Germany, in the 793rd Military Police Battalion.
Ronnie retired from the Laurel Fire Department in 1995. After retiring, he continued to run his heat and air business around Jones County.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 11, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday at 10 a.m., with interment to follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Bo Burroughs will officiate.
