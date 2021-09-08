Ronald Edward Norris

Ronald "Ronnie" Edward Norris, 66, of Laurel, passed away Sept. 5, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg after a brief illness.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 9, from 1-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Roy Crouch will officiate.
Ronnie was born Dec. 25, 1954, in Laurel to Estus and Virginia (Martin) Norris. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids, hunting, fishing and building projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Heather Dawn; son Ronald Edward Jr.; and brother Robert Norris.
Survivors include his three sons, Jeremy Norris, Steven Norris (Jessica) and Jason Norris (Megan); five grandchildren, Ryland, McKynlee, Kylie, Adalyn and Jaxtyn; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Wood, George “Topper” Carr, Billy Clark Jr., Brian Holifield, Blaine Holifield and Jansen Ezell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.