Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Sharon Cemetery in Laurel for Mr. Ronald Gene “Ronnie” Tucker, 61, of Laurel who passed from this life on May 4, 2020. Brother Clifford Rhodes will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Beech, Walker Yates, Dennis Patrick Jr., Larry Tucker, Jacob Gardner and Shaun Gardner. Honorary pallbearers will be Tre’ Tucker, Luke Yates, Wyatt Williams and Jakorey Bellamy.
Mr. Tucker was of the Baptist faith. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He worked for Howard Industries for many years as a painter. Ronnie was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He loved his family fiercely and truly had a heart of gold. He will forever be missed and in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents Larry Leon and Emma Jean Tucker; twin sister Barbara Jean Tucker; and grandson James Chadwick Warren Beech.
He is survived by his son Ronnie (Jessica) Tucker Jr.; daughter Alice Tucker; grandchildren Brandon Beech, Clarissa (Walker) Yates, Tre’ Tucker and Faith Herbert-Jones; great-grandson Luke Yates: sisters Sissi (Dennis) Patrick and Theresa Tucker, both of Laurel; brother Tommy (Judy) Tucker of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle.
