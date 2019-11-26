Ronald N. Howell, 89, of Laurel died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Dec. 14, 1929 in Indianola.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 5-8 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the church and burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Jerry East will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald was a member of West Ellisville Baptist Church and he served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening and watching Mississippi State football, which was his alma mater.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Howell and Maudine Nickles Howell; and his siblings Bill Howell, Donald Howell and Nellie Jean Harned. Also, he was preceded in death by his grandson John Issac Howell.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Margaret Howell; his children Susan McKeithan (George), Rhonda Parker (Gary), Mary Howell, Michael Howell (Corine) and Nicky Howell (Laura); his grandchildren Seth Howell, Nathan Howell, Wes Chancellor (Lacy), Terra Davis (Todd), Mary Ann Parker, Chelsa Johnson (Michael), River Howell, Stone Howell and Nicole Garcia; his great-grandchildren Presleigh Davis, Duke Davis, Jethro Davis, Makayla Johnson, Casen Chancellor and Makenna Johnson; and his brother Leroy Howell (Earline).
Pallbearers will be Wes Chancellor, Seth Howell, Nathan Howell, River Howell, Stone Howell, Michael Johnson and Todd Davis.
