Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at the Jordan Cemetery in the Pine Grove Community of Ellisville for Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Hankins, 70, of Ellisville, who passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Rev. Hiram Eaves will officiate at the services with interment to follow in the Jordan Cemetery in Pine Grove Community in Ellisville. Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Ellisville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Channing McCarty, Dylan McCarty, Ethan Hankins, Mason McCarty, Tim Tisdale and Shane Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Mixon, Mike Parker, Curtis Beech, Allen Monk, David Shows, Mitchell Pitts and Larry Rogers.
Mr. Hankins was born on Aug.16, 1948, in Laurel. He was a loving father and grandfather. Mr. Hankins worked in the oil industry for numerous years before his retirement. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for heroism in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. Mr. Hankins attended Harmony Baptist Church until his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Lorene Holliman Hankins.
Survivors include his son Elliot Hankins of Stringer; one sister, Linda Cooley of Ellisville; three grandchildren, Ethan Hankins, Kameron Hankins and Kennedy Hankins, all of Stringer; one niece, Ladonna Tisdale of Ellisville; one nephew, Kevin Cooley of Ellisville; and two great-nieces, Sydnee Tisdale and Larkin Wallace, both of Ellisville.
