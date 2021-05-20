Ronald Wayne McAndrews, 62, of Richmond, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Mentone, Texas. He was born Friday, Aug. 29, 1958, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will bet a 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Longview Church Cemetery. Brother Troy Hobson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Ronnie was always the life of any gathering. To be around Ronnie made you happy. He loved and laughed deeply. Ronnie was a beloved friend to many and he will be forever missed and loved by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nolan and Dora Lanell McAndrews; and nephew Bradley McAndrews.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Denise McAndrews; son Tyler McAndrews (Donelle); stepchildren Brandon Brooks, Brianne Hanson (Blake) and Deanne Antake (Pete); grandchildren Rhett Tyler McAndrews, Reid Gary McAndrews, Evan Jackson, Caden Hanson and Taylor Antake; brothers Randy McAndrews (Deborah) and Tony McAndrews (Dione); sisters Beverly Harrison (James) and Sandra Leigh Holifield; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Bynum, Daniel Williams, Micah Sanderson, Blake Hanson, Brandon Brooks and Greg Fletcher.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Morris and Timothy James.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
