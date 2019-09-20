Ronald Wesley Richards

Ronald “Tinkey” Wesley Richards, born Aug. 27, 1951, passed away at his residence in Laurel at the age of 68.
Mr. Richards graduated from R. H. Watkins High School in 1969 and attended Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He completed the Oklahoma Horseshoeing School in 1981. He was self-employed as a farrier for 38 years and had recently received his certificate of completion for Equine Health and Disease Management from the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He also umpired high school baseball in Jones and the surrounding counties for more than 32 years, which included presiding as umpire-In-chief for 10 state championships.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wes Richards and Myrtle Bankston Rose; and his brother Lonnie Richards.
He is survived by his nieces Marta (Chris) Carmical, Beth Wilson and Jennifer (Joshua) Vanderslice; nephew Noah Hutchinson; brother Donnie (Paula) Hutchinson; sister-in-law Nancy Richards; great-nephews and great-nieces Drew and Wesley Carmical, Addison, Darby and Elliott Wilson, and Jocelyn and Jonah Vanderslice; and by close friends Wyatt and Ellen Turan.
Mr. Richards’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.