Ronnie Dale Forrest, 61, of Laurel, formerly of Brookhaven, passed away on Dec. 17, 2018.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Robby Johnson will officiate.
Mr. Forrest was an electrician with General Motors until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents W.D. Forrest and Alma B. Pippins Forrest.
Survivors include his daughter Amber F. Miles (Ryan) of Laurel; brother Danny W. Forrest (Shelia) of Brookhaven; two sisters, Virginia Strahan (George) of Brookhaven and Peggy Cartwright (Jessie) of Bogue Chitto; grandchildren Amry Rose Miles, Anley Ryan Miles and twin girls on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
