Ronnie L. Cheek passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, in Laurel. He was 78 years of age.
He was preceded in death by his parents Buster and Helen Cheek; and sister Charlotte Hammonds (George).
He is survived by his son Preston Cheek (Alicia); grandchildren Tyler, Victoria and Courtney; and two nephews, Terry Hammonds (Dianne) and Mark Hammonds (Margie).
There will be a graveside service to be determined at a later date.
